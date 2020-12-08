Drug ring boss and accomplices sent down for several years in prison ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Harju County Court in Tallinn.
Harju County Court in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Underworld boss Oleg Marvovoi has been sentence to nine years in prison for drug smuggling, as has one of his criminal associates, while several co-defendants have also been sentenced to jail.

Harju County Court handed both Oleg Martovoi, 55 and Eduard Kosljakov, 46, nine-year sentences, while Timofei Solomatov, received a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

Accomplice Aleksei Karpov, 53, was jailed for five years, while 42-year-old Aivar Tartu was handed a five-year sentence, deemed to run concurrently with a 13 years, 11 month sentence he had already received.

Prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence for Martovoi, and 12 years for Kosjalov. The sentences handed to the other defendants tallied with what the public prosecutor had requested, BNS reports.

The Office of the Prosecutor General charged the men with being members of a criminal organization involved in handling narcotic substances and illicit alcohol, with the main defendants having formed a crime ring covering tbe Baltic States and Scandinavia in September 2016, the office said.

State Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm said after the court ruling on Tuesday that the court had sent a clear signal that organized crime in punishable in Estonia even if some of the crimes are committed outside Estonia and the activities may be disguised as legal businesses.

Nurm said: "A criminal association, which by its very existence threatened the legal order and the legal economic environment, was unequivocally strongly condemned in the form of lengthy prison sentences with the court ruling today. The prosecutor's office is pleased that the court also confiscated a large amount of the criminal proceeds. Today, the state once again sent a clear message that committing crimes does not pay off in Estonia."

Another two who had been charged, Sergei Martovoi, Oleg Martovoi's older brother, and Marko Suvaoja had entered a plea deal in 2018 which saw them receive sentences which were a combination of real jail time and suspended sentence.

Yet another of the accused, Albert Tsoi, had entered a plea deal which saw him sentenced to five years and two months, earlier this year.

Oleg Martovoi and seven other men were detained in March 2018, by the Central Criminal Police.

The court also confiscated slightly over €20,000 from Sergei Martovoi and approximately €12,000 from Suvaoja.

As is standard legal practice in Estonia, the investigation was led by the prosecutor's office; the Central Criminal Police and the Police and Border Guard Board's North Prefecture criminal department conducted the investigation.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Two employees at Lääne County care home test positive for coronavirus

19:01

Ecological NGO calls for balance on long-term forestry plan committee

18:13

Drug ring boss and accomplices sent down for several years in prison

17:24

Government continuing main COVID-19 crisis aid measures next year

17:07

Center, Isamaa leaders reject new MPs call for free vote on marriage bill

16:47

Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

16:31

Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

15:42

Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee

15:00

Ida-Viru County authorities request face-masks from state

14:11

Government needs more time to mull Ida-Viru schools' early Christmas break

13:32

First COVID-19 patient in Estonia to receive plasma therapy awaits results

13:28

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths Updated

12:44

Tartu University: Coronavirus infections have tripled in a few weeks

12:02

Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

12:01

EKRE: Our goal is not to ban abortion in Estonia

11:14

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

10:29

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

09:49

Estonia to face Belgium, Wales in football world cup qualifiers

08:46

Riigikogu green-lights EDF international missions participation for 2021

07.12

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: