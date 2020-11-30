news

Riigikogu member's corruption conviction upheld by Supreme Court ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kalev Kallo.
Kalev Kallo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Supreme Court of Estonia has dismissed appeals by the defense and the prosecution in a case related to corruption crimes committed in the Tallinn city government. Center Party MP Kalev Kallo will now leave the Riigikogu.

The State Prosecutor accused several business owners of giving or promising bribes to the former Mayor of Tallinn and Chairman of the Center Party Edgar Savisaar and member of Riigikogu Kalev Kallo of aiding with the corruption crimes.

The Harju County Court published the decision regarding the case on January 15 and the District Court annulled the decision partially on June 22.

The attornies of the accused Kalev Kallo and Vello Kunman and the Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern contested the decision. As the Supreme Court did not take the appeals under a discussion, the original decision is still in effect.

Kalev Kallo was found guilty of mediating and aiding and accepting bribes and funding the party illegal. He was sentenced with a conditional sentence of one and a half years in prison and two years of probation.

Vello Kunman was found guilty of promising bribes and was assigned a penalty of €15,000. Aivar Tuulberg was acquitted and the criminal proceedings against Alexander Kofkin were stopped due to exceeding the reasonable proceeding duration.

Savisaar was freed from trial back in 2018 due to ill health.

Imre Sooäär will take up Kallo's place in the Riihikogu as of December 1, a spokesperson for the Riigikogu said on Monday.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

