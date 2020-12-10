Man dies in Järva County parachuting accident ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Location of the Nurmsi airfield in Järva County, scene of Thursday morning's fatal accident.
Location of the Nurmsi airfield in Järva County, scene of Thursday morning's fatal accident. Source: Google Maps
A 34-year-old man has died after a parachuting accident in Järva County, central Estonia.

The accident took place around 9.30 a.m. Thursday at the Nurmsi airfield, about 90 km southeast of Tallinn, and approximately 10 km east of Paide.

According to preliminary reports the man's parachute failed to open. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief operating office of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) western prefecture Maksim Korzin said that the man, an experienced parachutist, had been jumping from a comparatively low height of 300 meters. The man was making his second jump of the morning.

Korzin said:  "According to preliminary information, the parachute did not open and the man fell. Unfortunately, he suffered such severe injuries that he was killed instantly."

The PPA has opened criminal proceedings under the section of the penal code dealing with deaths through negligence, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"The parachute will be sent for examination and the investigation has to ascertain why it failed to open," Korzin added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

