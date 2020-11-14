Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

A yacht ran aground off the coast of the island of Muhu on Friday evening. The vessel's crew were unharmed.

The local emergency services received a call shortly before 7 p.m Friday that the yacht had become stranded, near the island's principal port, Kuivastu, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Marge Sillaots told ERR.

Volunteer lifeguards from Muhu responded and brought the crew of two safely to the shore.

The yacht, which has been damaged and is currently lying part-capsized and close to the shore, may have become stranded due to engine failure, and was left in place overnight.

A further inspection by the PPA's maritime surveillance center (Merevalvekeskus) in conjunction with the yacht's owner is to asses the damage, with the PPA offering to assist getting it back afloat if needed.

No legal proceedings are pending.

