Anti-mask Tallinn protest attracts around 200 people

A rally in central Tallinn on Friday afternoon, protesting a recent government order making the wearing of face-masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, attracted around 200 attendees, Baltic News Service reports.

Protesters say the requirement, which came into effect early on in the week and is applied nationwide, infringes their individual human rights.

A speaker at the rally was heard to say that "face-masks are muzzles". BNS reports a small counter-protest also occurred.

Friday's anti-face-mask protest in central Tallinn. Source: Andrew Whyte/ERR News

The organizer of the main protest on Friday was expelled from the Reform Party as a result, BNS reports.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel were in attendance at the rally; no incidents have been reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!