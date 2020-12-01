news

Health Board: No need for permit to prove health condition for mask refusal

Ragnar Vaiknemets, chief of the Health Board's crisis staff.
Ragnar Vaiknemets, chief of the Health Board's crisis staff. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
If a person's health does not allow them to wear a mask, they do not need to present anyone with a doctor's permit as their own confirmation is enough, head of the Emergency Medicine Department of the Health Board Ragnar Vaiknemets said.

"A person does not have to provide their employer with a doctor's permit to prove their health condition, their own affirmation is enough. It is possible to wear a visor as an alternative to masks, covering the entire face," Vaiknemets told Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik" on Tuesday.

The Health Board crisis staff chief pointed to the government's directives, which state that the mouth and nose have to be covered before all. "Based on that, it has been foreseen that all people are not able to wear masks, for health or other reasons," Vaiknemets noted.

He added that employers should find a way to allow people to work without masks as well, giving them a visor or even separating them with a partition. "I think each employer should develop an environment, where workers are able to work safely. They should also find alternative ways to defend people from the virus, which is what we are trying to do with masks," Vaiknemets said.

The emergency medicine deparment head confirmed that family physicians issue permits for situations that are in accordance with Health Board regulations: "Among those are children, people with strong chronical diseases, who might need extra oxygen. Or for people with mental disorders or bedridden people. They are issued a permit by their physician," Vaiknemets added.

He noted however that physicians cannot just issue permits for everyone that feels uncomfortable with a mask on.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

