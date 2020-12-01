191 new coronavirus cases have been discovered in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Three deaths were also recorded.

According to data from the population registry, there were 95 new cases diagnosed in Harju County. Ida-Viru County saw 31 new cases over the last 24 hours and 26 new cases were added to Tartu County's count.

There were seven cases in Võru County, four each in Saare, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, three each in Pärnu and Viljandi counties, two each in Põlva, Hiiu and Lääne counties and one each in Jõgeva and Järva counties. The only county unaffected by the virus over the last 24 hours was Valga County.

Six cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 336.12, the Health Board says.

There were three deaths since Monday morning. A total of 121 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

206 people receiving treatment in hospital, 22 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 206 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 22 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,154 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 191 returning positive and 3,963 negative – a positive rate of 4.6 percent. There have been 483,091 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 12,497 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

7,536 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,686 (22.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 5,850 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were three deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 121 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 336.12 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!