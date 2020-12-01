SDE MP calls for crisis management in Ida-Viru County

The chairwoman of the Meie Narva ("Our Narva") opposition political group in Narva and MP Katri Raik (Social Democrats) proposed providing Ida-Viru local governments with crisis management assistance from the Health Board or Rescue Board.

Raik posted on social media that she sent a letter to Health Board director Üllar Lanno, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) on Monday, proposing to provide Ida-Viru and Narva local governments with crisis management assistance from the Rescue Board or Health Board, as it was done in Saaremaa in spring, when the emergency situation was announced.

"Communication between separate crisis management parties points at a need for coordination. A crisis team must own complete information and prepare risk assessments and action plans. Coordination of medicine, security and local life is critical currently," the MP wrote on Facebook.

Raik pointed out that the infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days in Narva was 801 as of Monday and even higher in Sillamäe. She noted that the situation is not much better in Kohtla-Järve, either.

"Looking at malls, then every fifth person, mostly men, is without a mask. People do not understand the criticality of the situation. Knowing the complicated situation in Narva Hospital and Ida-Viru Hospital, being informed of the spread of infection, it is important to find a solution to support the hospital, to direct specialists to the region and if necessary, transport ill people to other regions in Estonia. The citizens of Narva are worried as they must wait for hours for an ambulance," Raik wrote.

After the coup of former Narva mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov in early-November, the city's leadership has been in flux. While supporters of the ousted mayor have begun an initiative to re-elect Jevgrafov, Raik has been vocal in wanting to be the mayor of Narva, saying she would leave her position in the Riigikogu to become mayor, calling it her "dream job".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!