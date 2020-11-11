Paper: Mayor of Narva loses vote of no confidence

Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) lost a vote of no confidence brought against him by Narva City Council on Wednesday and will be removed from office. Chairman of the council Irina Janovich (Center) will also leave the council.

17 out of 31 council members voted in favor of the motion of no confidence, Põhjarannik newspaper reported.

The statement of the motion was put forward by former Mayor of Narva Tarmo Tammiste (Center) and was signed by 10 out of 31 members of the city council, but the signatories expressed hope the vote would be successful.

The main reason for the vote of no confidence was Jevgrafov's work on the proposals submitted by the city for the EU's fair transition plan and an inability to establish "normal relations between the city of Narva and the state".

SDE MP Katri Raik would leave Riigikogu to be mayor of Narva

SDE deputy-chair Katri Raik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Member of the Riigikogu for the Social Democrats Katri Raik said on Wednesday that she would be ready to leave her position in the Riigikogu to start working as the mayor of Narva calling it her "dream job".

Raik told ERR it is too early to call her the future mayor of Narva.

"It's no secret that I have said that this is my dream job. I am sure that there are many more people who would like to be in the Riigikogu than those who would be willing to commit to the city of Narva 24 hours a day," said Raik.

"If today's coalition trusts me, I am ready to leave the Riigikogu," Raik said.

Raik said this is a bold step, as, considering the political circumstances in Narva, she could be out of a job again in a couple of months.

"This is a risky step, but Narva needs open leadership. It is a unique opportunity to change something in the city of Narva," Raik said.

--

