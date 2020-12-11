Election of new Narva mayor postponed again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Narva City Hall.
Narva City Hall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The election of the new mayor of Narva and the chairman of the city council has been pushed back to December 30. The reason given for the delay is the special situation caused by coronavirus and some members are self-isolating.

Katri Raik (SDE), chairman of the "Our Narva"(Meie Narva) faction, said the reasons given by deputy council chairman Larissa Olenina for the delay are strange.

"There is no emergency situation in Ida-Viru County that would prevent the council meeting from being held, of course following all the requirements. There is also no certainty that the next council members will not be in self-isolation on December 30. The real goal is to dissolve the council. In today's crisis situation this is an unacceptable political game," she said.

Former mayor of Narva and chairman of the council Tarmo Tammiste (Center) said the decision is ignorant and unfounded.

Tatjana Stolfat, candidate for the chairman of the council and director of the Narva Social Work Center, said she is concerned about the adoption of the city budget, but especially about the situation caused by COVID. 

"In the past, the coalition has always struggled to adopt a budget at the end of the year, but now, in essence, discussions have not even begun. Are personal interests higher than those of the city?" she asked.

Ida-Viru County - where Narva is situated - currently has the highest rate of infection in Estonia at 1021.91 per 100,000 people, in comparison, Harju County's rate is 477.5 per 100,000.

There are estimated to be 1,372 active cases of the virus in Ida-Viru and from December 12 the county will see wide-ranging restrictions imposed to try and lower the infection rate.

Additional support has been sent to the region to help the health care system and hospitals are asking for volunteer workers. 

Former mayor lost no-confidence vote in November 

Aleksei Jevgrafov. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) lost a vote of no confidence brought against him by Narva City Council on November 11 and was removed from office. Chairman of the council Irina Janovich (Center) also left the council.

17 out of 31 council members voted in favor of the motion of no confidence. 

The statement of the motion was put forward by former Mayor of Narva Tarmo Tammiste (Center) and was signed by 10 out of 31 members of the city council, but the signatories expressed hope the vote would be successful.

The main reason for the vote of no confidence was Jevgrafov's work on the proposals submitted by the city for the EU's fair transition plan and an inability to establish "normal relations between the city of Narva and the state".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

17:18

All travelers must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from December 14

17:05

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

16:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

15:17

Mayor: Tallinn not to send students to school break earlier

14:48

"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

14:15

Helme threatens oil plant opponents with leaving EU

14:01

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death Updated

13:46

Report: Crisis will speed up digitalization of Estonian economy

13:14

Health Board: No confirmed influenza cases in Estonia so far

12:51

Kaljulaid's hearing for OECD top job takes place Friday afternoon

12:16

Survey: Ida-Viru County residents' COVID-19 awareness highest in Estonia

11:46

Simson: Renew Europe expects Center Party to support marriage expansion

11:14

Defense ministry donates computers to children for distance learning

10:45

Estonian flight restrictions to be lifted in new year

10:16

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Johnny from Colombia

09:46

Mayor of Tartu: Primary school students should not have been sent home

09:15

Tartu Christmas Fair goes ahead following coronavirus safety protocols

08:42

Tallinn adds more buses to busy lines during peak hours

08:39

Turu-uuringute AS ratings: Estonia 200 draws level with Reform

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: