Mayor of Narva and Social Democratic Party MP Katri Raik has announced she will step down from her position as party deputy chairwoman and board member to focus on her duties as Narva's mayor.

Raik told ERR that her duties as Mayor of Narva do not allow her to have any other time-consuming obligations.

"The Mayor of Narva is 24/7 work, there is no time for anything else. I felt I am constantly cheating on my peers when I do not reach the management meetings, the board's meetings and I am not kidding," Raik said.

"Time limitations do not allow for anything else to do besides this job," Raik said.

Raik will likely run as local Center candidate in October elections

The Narva mayor confirmed she is planning to run in the local government elections in October. We are in a coalition, where I represent the political faction Meie Narva ("Our Narva") and we are in coalition with the Center Party. It is quite expectable that we will go to elections together," Raik said, adding that this would mean running under one list.

"A common list. But we have not discussed any specifics. Currently, goal number one is approving the city budget and defeating COVID," the Narva mayor said.

