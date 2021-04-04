Paper: Isamaa women's group announces Riina Solman Tallinn mayor candidate

Former government minister Riina Solman has been announced Isamaa's Tallinn mayoral candidate in October's local elections, at least by the party's women's council (Isamaa naiskogu), evening paper Õhtuleht reported on its website Sunday.

"Riina gave a good account of herself in the role of population minister, representing the values ​​of the Isamaa's women's council and consistently working on behalf of the offspring of Estonian families, while remaining dignified in every situation," a press release from the party's women's council said, Õhtuleht reports (link in Estonian).

Solman was Minister of Population Affairs in the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition, in office April 2019-January this year.

"She is very determined, empathetic, and stands up fo family values, but backed by concrete actions," the press release added, saying that it was this, along with charity work Solman has long been involved in, which prompted her being chosen Isamaa candidate.

Solman, if she is confirmed as candidate, will join Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Kristen Michal (Reform) and Züleyxa Izmailova (Greens) as candidates put forward for the capital by the major political parties so far, along with incumbent Mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), who is seeking reelection as things stand.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) say they will announce their mayoral candidate next month, while non-parliamentary parties TULE and Eesti 200 still have to announce who is running for them in the capital.

In Eesti 200's case, party leader Kristina Kallas is ruled out, since she is running in Tartu city.

Tallinn has long been Center -dominated, with the party ruling with an absolute majority, while Tartu is a Reform Party stronghold. Most parties have declared their candidates there and in Estonia's fourth city, Pärnu, an EKRE stronghold. Katri Raik (SDE) recently became mayor of Narva, the third-largest town, traditionally largely Center-supporting but also with its own distinctive political landscape including a Center breakaway group, "Our Home, Narva". Many other municipalities have regionally-specific political groups which are not obviously related to any one of the major parties.

