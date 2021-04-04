Paper: Isamaa women's group announces Riina Solman Tallinn mayor candidate

2021 Local Government Elections
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Population affairs minister Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
2021 Local Government Elections

Former government minister Riina Solman has been announced Isamaa's Tallinn mayoral candidate in October's local elections, at least by the party's women's council (Isamaa naiskogu), evening paper Õhtuleht reported on its website Sunday.

"Riina gave a good account of herself in the role of population minister, representing the values ​​of the Isamaa's women's council and consistently working on behalf of the offspring of Estonian families, while remaining dignified in every situation," a press release from the party's women's council said, Õhtuleht reports (link in Estonian).

Solman was Minister of Population Affairs in the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition, in office April 2019-January this year.

"She is very determined, empathetic, and stands up fo family values, but backed by concrete actions," the press release added, saying that it was this, along with charity work Solman has long been involved in, which prompted her being chosen Isamaa candidate.

Solman, if she is confirmed as candidate, will join Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Kristen Michal (Reform) and Züleyxa Izmailova (Greens) as candidates put forward for the capital by the major political parties so far, along with incumbent Mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), who is seeking reelection as things stand.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) say they will announce their mayoral candidate next month, while non-parliamentary parties TULE and Eesti 200 still have to announce who is running for them in the capital.

In Eesti 200's case, party leader Kristina Kallas is ruled out, since she is running in Tartu city.

Tallinn has long been Center -dominated, with the party ruling with an absolute majority, while Tartu is a Reform Party stronghold. Most parties have declared their candidates there and in Estonia's fourth city, Pärnu, an EKRE stronghold. Katri Raik (SDE) recently became mayor of Narva, the third-largest town, traditionally largely Center-supporting but also with its own distinctive political landscape including a Center breakaway group, "Our Home, Narva". Many other municipalities have regionally-specific political groups which are not obviously related to any one of the major parties.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:42

Paper: Isamaa women's group announces Riina Solman Tallinn mayor candidate

13:26

Trade minister: Need to avoid overemphasis on protectionism

12:46

Government approves €46-million COVID-19 support for regions

11:15

Government survey: 75 percent of public would take COVID-19 vaccine

11:03

Health Board: 462 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 10 deaths

09:56

AK: Easter break sees fewer COVID-19 rules flouted than previous weekend

09:37

Easter day cloudy, dry during day

09:14

Mass coronavirus vaccine Tallinn centers see lower interest than expected

09:14

Tallinn COVID-19 vaccine center work hampered Saturday

03.04

Andrus Ansip: PM must be sure keeping government together serves a purpose

03.04

Day brings 519 new cases

02.04

Gallery: First COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Tallinn opens

02.04

Gallery: K9 Thunder SP howitzer put through paces on EDF training ground

02.04

Health Board: 901 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

02.04

Easter weekend weather will be chilly, with some rain

01.04

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased again

01.04

Estonia to receive 62,000 additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

01.04

Health board, government experts oppose Lasnamäe mass COVID-19 testing

01.04

President receives second covid vaccine dose

01.04

ERR News Easter schedule

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: