Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

Reform, Eesti 200, the Center Party and Isamaa have announced their candidates for mayor of Tartu at this year's local elections while EKRE and the Social Democrats have yet to do so.

The current Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas will stand for reelection for the Reform Party, newspaper Tartu Postimees reported this week.

At the start of January, Eesti 200 announced the party's chairman Kristina Kallas would be the mayoral candidate in Tartu.

Isamaa has not yet announced an official candidate but outgoing Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas told Tartu Postimees that he will become the party's candidate.

Coordinator of the Center Party's Tartu City division Artjom Suvorov told ERR their candidate will be Jaan Toots, chairman of the Tartu City Regional Board.

The Secretary General of the Social Democrats Rannar Vassiljev told ERR the party has not yet chosen a candidate.

EKRE is in a similar position, vice-chairman of the EKRE Tartu division Jaak Valge told ERR. There are several candidates on the table and the decision will likely be made in mid-March.

The local elections will take place on October 17.

Editor: Helen Wright

