Reform leader: We would divide ministry posts equally with Center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaja Kallas and Mailis Reps speaking at a press conference on January 19.
Kaja Kallas and Mailis Reps speaking at a press conference on January 19. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Reform Party leader and prime-minister-in-waiting Kaja Kallas says that her party and the Center Party will have an equal number of ministers in office, once their coalition agreement is signed.

Talking to agricultural weekly Maaleht (link in Estonian), Kallas added that at least one of the three remaining political parties which will be in opposition at the Riigikogu – Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) – will need to support the two coalition parties' presidential candidate choice later this year.

Kallas was unable to name names in the interview, but said ministry posts, of which there are 14 (excluding the prime minister) would be divided equally between the two parties, giving seven each.

Kallas noted that the key post of Riigikogu speaker, officially President of the Riigikogu, will also be filled under the Reform-Center agreement.

Kallas also said that should Kersti Kaljulaid run for a second term.

Would Kallas be ready to support Kersti Kaljulaid's second term if she did not become OECD leader, Kallas replied diplomatically that it had not been discussed either: "But I believe that Kersti Kaljulaid has done very well."

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

AK: Recent care home fatal blaze prompts Rescue Board fire safety checks

13:50

Government preparing for nationwide restrictions

13:13

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge to be completed by August

12:51

Gallery: Flo Kasearu's exhibition to reopen Tallinn Art Hall

12:25

Reinsalu skeptical about participation in China's 17+1 initiative

12:09

Estonia's leaders congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on inauguration

11:54

Tänak looking to start WRC season with victory at Monte Carlo

11:28

Autopsy of Tallinn Zoo's asiatic lion uncovers COVID-19

11:10

Kaja Kallas: We are not the Center Party's mother or defender

11:02

Ministry official: Doctor's vaccine offer to fellow Rotarians unacceptable

10:41

Health Board: 669 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, five deaths

10:22

Reform MP: A divided Isamaa cannot be included in crisis government

09:56

Coalition negotiations: All family models should receive equal protection

09:28

Statistics: Construction prices started rising at end of 2020

09:01

Reform leader: We would divide ministry posts equally with Center

08:32

Ratings: Constant increase in Eesti 200's support stops

08:06

Kristjan Prikk likely new Estonian ambassador to the US

20.01

Supervisors of Song and Dance Festival can apply for subsidies from March

20.01

Ministry updates list of at-risk groups to be vaccinated first

20.01

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: