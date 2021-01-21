Reform leader: We would divide ministry posts equally with Center

Reform Party leader and prime-minister-in-waiting Kaja Kallas says that her party and the Center Party will have an equal number of ministers in office, once their coalition agreement is signed.

Talking to agricultural weekly Maaleht (link in Estonian), Kallas added that at least one of the three remaining political parties which will be in opposition at the Riigikogu – Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) – will need to support the two coalition parties' presidential candidate choice later this year.

Kallas was unable to name names in the interview, but said ministry posts, of which there are 14 (excluding the prime minister) would be divided equally between the two parties, giving seven each.

Kallas noted that the key post of Riigikogu speaker, officially President of the Riigikogu, will also be filled under the Reform-Center agreement.

Kallas also said that should Kersti Kaljulaid run for a second term.

Would Kallas be ready to support Kersti Kaljulaid's second term if she did not become OECD leader, Kallas replied diplomatically that it had not been discussed either: "But I believe that Kersti Kaljulaid has done very well."

