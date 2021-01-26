Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has withdrawn her candidacy as Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), her office reported Tuesday afternoon.

The president, whose candidacy was declared last October and who recently got through to the second round of the competitive process, said: "The OECD is a consensual organization, and the main aim was to choose for the next Secretary General the candidate, who has the widest support. Consultations with different OECD member states have led to the conclusion that for several countries me taking the position after the end of my term as President of Estonia would not be the best solution in these turbulent times. Therefore I will withdraw my candidacy."

The president thanked the staff of the foreign ministry, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and the members of his cabinet for their efforts in supporting her candidacy for the post, to replace Angel Gurria, whose term ends in June.

"This is the first time for Estonia to actively pursue an international position of such weight and as a country, we have learned a lot from the process," the president said.

"I believe that these consultations have also helped us nudge the agenda of OECD and create a better understanding of the challenges created by the digitization of societies to the world economy and countries," she went on.

Headquartered in Paris, the OECD, which Estonia joined in 2010, brings together countries committed to democracy, human rights and the market economy. It is often seen as a club of wealthy nations. It has 37 member states at present.

Candidates for the position of the next Secretary General were proposed also by the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, the U.S. and Greece.

Leaves second presidential term on the table

Kaljulaid expressed her gratitude to all countries that had supported her candidacy, adding that there were no weak candidates left in the running.

The move leaves the way open for a potential second term for Kaljulaid as president. The next presidential election process starts in August, with the new Reform-Center coalition saying it has no united presidential candidate in mind as of yet. The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has declared its support for her reelection to a second term. 

The change in government has also led to speculation that a second presidential term may be more realistic for Kaljulaid, given antagonism between her and the previous administration primarily focused on the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which is now in opposition.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

18:41

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

18:39

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

18:24

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

17:55

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

17:32

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

17:20

Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

16:21

Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy

16:16

Tõnis Saarts: The running total of the ekrefication of Estonia

15:56

SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

15:24

Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas

15:12

71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

14:41

Kaupo Meiel: Tears of joy always become dust

14:13

President's speech on inauguration of new coalition: The sun has just risen

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: