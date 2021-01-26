Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

Gerrit Mäesalu has been appointed new head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Estonia, following Kaja Kallas (Reform) officially being sworn in to the post Tuesday, a Reform Party spokesperson said.

Mäesalu's resume includes a stint as communications manager at the prosecutor's office, communications manager of political party IRL (now Isamaa), and head of the Estonian Cooperation Assembly (Eesti Koostöö Kogu), a policy think-tank, as well as work in the private sector for PR firms.

