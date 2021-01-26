Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

The second Jüri Ratas led government completed 68 percent of the tasks set out in the government program for the period that the government spent in office, spokespeople said on Monday evening.

Although the resolving of the COVID-19 crisis affected the organization of the work of the government and government ministries, work continued through all that time to fulfill the tasks set forth in the coalition agreement.

The Center Party, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa coalition listed 355 fundamental principles and tasks for their government. The action plan was updated on June 6, 2020.

According to the action plan, in total 405 tasks had to be performed in the period from May 2019 to January 2021.

On January 25, 2020, a total of 277 of the tasks had been performed, which make up 68 percent of the work scheduled for that period. 128 tasks were not completed.

The second Ratas government held 139 meetings and 115 Cabinet sittings.

The first meeting of the government took place on May 2, 2019. Of the 139 meetings of the government 52 were emergency meetings, and of those 34 were held by means of communication.

The government discussed 1,487 formal items in total and adopted 179 regulations and 710 orders. It submitted to the Riigikogu 156 pieces of draft legislation and 33 draft resolutions of the Riigikogu, as well as issued its opinion on 72 bills initiated in the Riigikogu.

The government held six sittings outside its seat in Tallinn.

On March 12, 2020, the government declared an emergency situation to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Estonia. During the emergency situation, 26 meetings of the government were held, including 17 emergency meetings, of which 11 were held by means of communication.

During 2020 it emerged as normal that almost all meetings of the government were attended by some ministers by video bridge. On Dec. 10, a meeting of the government for the first time took place by means of video bridge only.

The second Ratas government held 115 Cabinet sittings. In 2020, Cabinet sittings took place twice a week instead of the usual one time a week.

At 71 of the Cabinet sittings matters related to the spread of COVID-19 were at least one of the items on the agenda. The longest Cabinet sitting of that government took place on December 21, 2020, lasting 15 hours and 40 minutes with breaks.

At the meeting decisions were made regarding restrictions for the upcoming holiday period across Estonia and stricter restrictions for Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!