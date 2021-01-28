Ratings: Reform and EKRE gain support after change of government

The collapse of Jüri Ratas' government and the formation of a new one brought forth great changes in party ratings: Reform and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) gained support with Center and Eesti 200 losing support, according to a survey conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS.

A survey commissioned by ERR, Turu-uuringute AS began surveying people on January 12, a day before previous prime minister Jüri Ratas announced his resignation after his Center Party was alleged of giving out a €39-million loan to the Porto Franco real estate development in Tallinn. The survey lasted until January 21 and results show that Reform gained the most traction after taking over as the prime ministerial party, EKRE also gained support with Center and non-parliamentary Eesti 200 lost support after the government crisis.

If Riigikogu elections were to take place tomorrow, 27 percent of all survey respondents said they would vote for Reform, an increase of 6 percent in December, when Reform was still part of the opposition.

A bump in ratings lifted Reform to the top of the rankings, as Center's support dropped to 20 percent in the latest survey round. Center's number has not been this low in Turu-uuringute AS' surveys since elections in March, 2019. In December, Jüri Ratas' Center still received 25 percent support.

While a majority of voting age people from other nationalities than Estonia still supports Center, the drop in the party's support is magnified by the fact that its support among people of other nationalities went from 59 percent in December to 43 percent now. Center's support among that group has been more than 80 percent before, a worrying sight for the party before local elections in October.

EKRE passes Eesti 200

Support for non-parliamentary Eesti 200 also saw a decrease in January. The party had grown its support to 20 percent in December, but came down to 14 percent in the latest survey.

EKRE passed Eesti 200 and while the controversial party fell from coalition to opposition, their support went up 3 percent, from 14 to 17, which is their average level over the last year.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) was 8 percent in January, one percentage point lower than in December, two points lower than November. SDE naturally aspires to compete with the likes of Eesti 200 and EKRE when it comes to support, but has been relegated more toward Isamaa, which stands at 6 percent for January.

The Estonian Greens were supported by 3 percent of the representative sample of voting age people, the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) saw no changes in their support, staying at 3 and 1 percent, respectively.

The total support of the Reform-Center government, which took office on Tuesday, now stands at 47 percent with the three parliamentary opposition parties (EKRE-SDE-Isamaa) gathering 31 percent.

