Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions must be applied logically ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking on
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking on "Esimene stuudio". Source: ERR
News

The continued relaxation of coronavirus restrictions must be applied logically, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Tuesday, adding that current restrictions on restaurants and cafes do not fall into this category.

Speaking on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" on Tuesday evening, Kallas said the government's scientific advisory council works on the principle of "work before play" but it should be taken into account that many people's livelihoods depend on entertainment establishments and coronavirus restrictions should be imposed when there is clear evidence they will be effective.

The government will discuss the current restrictions on Thursday and Kallas said there are many questions to be answered. 

Raising the issue of restrictive opening hours, which currently see restaurants shutting at 7 p.m. in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, she said restrictions must be logical.

Although it is known people can get out of hand in the evenings if bars or restaurants are open: "If people stop working at 6 p.m. and restaurants are closed at 7 p.m., then restaurants have no chance of surviving. There are a lot of things to balance and we need to move on with that on Thursday."

Discussing issues around vaccination supply, Kallas said, despite the problems, Estonia still has to rely on joint procurements with the European Union.

"It is important that we are united with Europe because as soon as the fracturing begins, the bigger countries will win because they have more money and can jump the queues. If there are joint European procurements, there is hope that Estonia will receive vaccines at the same time as others," said Kallas.

Relations with Finland

Kallas' first call to a foreign leader after taking office was to Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday.

The pair discussed why reason Finland is imposing stricter border controls from arrivals from Estonia and it was said that Estonians do not follow the COVID-19 rules as well as Finns.

Kallas said: "I asked directly what is the key to why Finland's infection rate is 10 times smaller than Estonia's. She said that they do tests, people follow the agreed rules, Finns are very law-abiding. So when someone is not wearing a mask, people tell them to follow the rules," said Kallas.

Kallas said she wanted her first foreign trip to be to Finland rather than Latvia, as is tradition.

Additionally, Kallas said the state budget is not set in stone and the Reform Party wants to make some changes to it.

She also said the Reform Party wants to move to a completely Estonian-language system education. "We will take appropriate steps to ensure that the education system continues in Estonian," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Statistics: Large procucers make up growing share of agricultural output

13:26

Kaido Zimmermann appointed Eesti Raudtee management board chair

13:06

Voting in Tallinn's participatory budget ends on January 31

12:41

Reps: Party wants to see Ratas as Riigikogu president

12:18

New ski doping case files: Tammjärv and Annus more involved than thought

11:53

Integration Foundation offers online Estonian practice with native speakers

11:26

Global Estonian Report: January 27 – February 3

10:51

Culture minister not ruling out theaters, cinemas reopening in Tallinn

10:45

Health Board: 636 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:27

Portal: Estonia may block EU COVID-19 plan over Rail Baltica funds dispute

09:53

Minister: Hopefully new coalition will see fewer spats than its predecessor

09:27

Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions must be applied logically

08:58

Party ratings: Change in coalition followed by Reform, EKRE rise in support

08:35

Kallas makes first foreign leader call to prime minister of Finland

26.01

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

26.01

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

26.01

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

26.01

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

26.01

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

26.01

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: