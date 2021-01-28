Kallas: We will be good cooperation partner with Latvia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Latvian flag, during Wednesday's video-linked meeting with that country's prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš ,
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Latvian flag, during Wednesday's video-linked meeting with that country's prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš , Source: Government Office
New prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says her government will prove a good partner for neighboring Latvia, with cooperation on European Union and NATO matters, on the pandemic, and on energy, all key areas of focus.

Talking to her Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš via video link Wednesday, Kallas noted that the two countries were united by European values, as well as close historical and personal ties, in addition to the long land border separating the two states.

"The Baltic States are always stronger together than individually, and that is why we must stand together for the interests of our region," Kallas told Kariņš, according to an Estonian government office press release.

Rail Baltica, electricity links and EU grid synchronization, wind farms

Joint infrastructure projects were a priority for Estonia, Kallas went on, with Rail Baltica and the required additional EU funding, as well as electricity links and offshore wind farms, all being manifestations of that.

She said: "We also need to complete the synchronization of Baltic electricity networks with those of central Europe. Infrastructure and energy projects will improve our connectivity with Europe, help to meet climate goals, rejuvenate the economy and ensure energy independence."

She said: "We also need to complete the synchronization of Baltic electricity networks with those of central Europe. Infrastructure and energy projects will improve our connectivity with Europe, help to meet climate goals, rejuvenate the economy and ensure energy independence."

The leaders also exchanged information on vaccination plans, and reaffirming the need to accelerate EU vaccine supplies significantly at a time when the issue is generating controversy.

Kallas said she planned to visit Riga officially, as and when the coronavirus situation permitted it.

At present, arrivals from Latvia must quarantine in Estonia, unless they have arrived directly, have remained in Latvia and/or Lithuania within the preceding 10 days, and pass negative on a coronavirus test immediately on arrival, or within 72 hours before their arrival. Exemptions also apply for transit, family reasons, health-care reasons or for the purpose of work and study.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

