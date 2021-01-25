Lidl to open first stores in Estonia this year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Lidl's logistics center in Riga.
Lidl's logistics center in Riga. Source: Lidl
News

Lidl will open several stores in Estonia this year, the company has said, but has not yet specified when or in which cities.

Katrin Seppel, the company's communications manager, told ERR several stores will be opened in different cities at the same time, but in which, how many and when, she could not say. 

However, Seppel said it certain that the stores will open this year.

"Currently we are focusing on store construction, but the opening time has not yet been announced," Seppel said. "It's our policy not to say more than what we've said so far."

The German retail chain has built a 51,000-square-meter logistics center near Riga, Latvia which will supply stores both in Estonia and Latvia. More than €55 million were invested in the center and it employs more than 150 people. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

watch live

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:20

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

18:05

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

17:26

15 young people under trial for narcotics business

16:23

Lidl to open first stores in Estonia this year

15:53

Statistics: Estonian winter sports has already exceeded last year's results

15:27

New contemporary music festival 'Baltic Music Days' to launch in Estonia

15:20

Gallery: Kallas, Ratas sign coalition agreement Updated

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: