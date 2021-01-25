Lidl to open first stores in Estonia this year

Lidl will open several stores in Estonia this year, the company has said, but has not yet specified when or in which cities.

Katrin Seppel, the company's communications manager, told ERR several stores will be opened in different cities at the same time, but in which, how many and when, she could not say.

However, Seppel said it certain that the stores will open this year.

"Currently we are focusing on store construction, but the opening time has not yet been announced," Seppel said. "It's our policy not to say more than what we've said so far."

The German retail chain has built a 51,000-square-meter logistics center near Riga, Latvia which will supply stores both in Estonia and Latvia. More than €55 million were invested in the center and it employs more than 150 people.

