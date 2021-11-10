Thousands apply to Lidl's recruitment campaign

The Raadiku site planned for a Lidl outlet, as it appeared in early 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Thousands of people have applied to supermarket chain Lidl's recruitment campaign which promises to pay above average. It is still not known when the brand will open stores in Estonia.

Katrin Seppel, Lidl's head of communications in Estonia, said interest has been high.

In total, the company will hire 800 employees in Estonia. It is hoped more people will apply, mostly in Tallinn, where several stores will open.

Seppel said recruits come from a wide range of backgrounds.

"There are employees with previous retail experience from other major chains who want better pay and more attractive benefits, as well as those who want to change professions and start a career in trade," she said.

The company's recruitment campaign said the gross salary will be €1,025 per month, which is above the market average.

It is still not known when stores will open but Lidl has said all supermarkets in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Narva will be opened simultaneously.

Staff training takes four months, so an opening date could be expected in March-April 2022, ERR's Estonian portal wrote.

Lidl has stores in 32 countries and opened 15 in Latvia this year.

Editor: Helen Wright

