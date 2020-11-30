news

Lidl to replace Rimi in North Tallinn

A sketch for a future Lidl store on Paavli tänav.
A sketch for a future Lidl store on Paavli tänav. Source: ROK-Projekt OÜ
The German chain store Lidl wants to build a new store on its plot on Paavli Street. A building owned by Rimi is currently on the plot which the company promised to keep open as long as possible.

This week, the Tallinn City Government initiated a detailed plan where Lidl Estonia wants to build a new store on on Paavli 6a, 8, 8a and 10 plots. However, a Rimi supermarket is currently located on Paavli 10 plot. 

Lidl bought the plot last February and the building formerly belonged to private limited company Paavli Estate. Lidl plans to demolish the current building and build a new one.

Rimi spokeswoman Katrin Bats told ERR the company has a valid lease agreement for the building until 2023 and plans to keep the store there for as long as possible. 

"The owner or lessor of the building has changed as of today and it is now Lidl," said Bats.

Lidl has several buildings in Tallinn which are in the process of being completed. A store has been finished in Lasnamäe and buildings are under construction in Kristiine near the intersection of Linnu tee and Sõpruse puiestee and in Lasnamäe on Raadiku Street.

Lidl has also acquired real estate in Kristiine on Lehe Street and Karjavälja Street. Lidl also plans to build stores in Tartu and Narva. Exactly when Lidl intends to open its stores in Estonia, the company has not said.

Editor: Helen Wright

