Lidl to hire 800 store employees in Estonia

Budget retail chain Lidl says it will create 800 new positions in Estonia's four largest towns, Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Narva. The company says it will pay full-time staff around 25 percent above the market rate in that sector.

Lidl Estonia's board chairman Jakob Josefsson said that hiring the staff was an important step towards opening in Estonia.

He said: "Lidl has successfully developed its store network in Estonia. Now it's time to start with forming teams and we are waiting for colleagues to join us."

Head of the personnel department Liina Kippasto said that in Tallinn, the hourly pay for a store employee is €6.40 per hour, and in other cities €6.10. She added that the company will remunerate for every minute worked, and will offer additional health insurance.

Currently, eight stores are being prepared in Lidl. Lidl Estonia was founded in 2018 and has been subject to much speculation as to when its stores will open. The company says it is currently focused on creating a nationwide store network. It has met with planning hold-ups in Tallinn, for instance.

