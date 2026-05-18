Selver to close its only shop in Põlva

Selver will close its only store in Põlva next spring, as the current rental space would have required renovations costing as much as building a new store. Plans are in place to also close a shop in Viljandi.

Selver business accounting manager Kristjan Anderson said the retailer opened its store in Põlva in 2008. However, the store's lease will expire next spring and there are no plans to renew it. According to Anderson, a major factor in the decision was that the store would have required extensive upgrades and refurbishment. The cost would have been roughly equivalent to building a new store from scratch.

Anderson explained that when Selver opened in the Southeast Estonian town, the area had more than 6,500 residents. Last year, however, the figure had fallen to slightly below 5,000. While the population has declined, more stores have opened in the area. Anderson noted that Selver is not the only retailer struggling as a result.

There are also several Selver stores located within a radius of less than 100 kilometers. Taken together, these factors led to the decision to close the Põlva store. However, Selver's online grocery service will remain available.

The Põlva Selver currently employs 19 people. "We will continue operating as usual, without any special changes, until February next year," Anderson said. He added that employees who wish to continue working for Selver will have the opportunity to transfer to stores in other cities. "The store staff already know today. People have time to think, consider their options and make their decisions, and we will take those into account."

Põlva Municipality Mayor Maris Neeno said she has seen reactions from residents on social media regarding the store's closure. "There are people who love this store chain and are saddened by the news."

Neeno said many residents of the municipality work at the Põlva Selver, making the loss of those jobs especially unfortunate. She noted that it is not yet known whether another store will replace Selver. At the same time, she expressed hope that the property will not remain vacant and that something new will be built there instead.

She added that this could also bring jobs back to the area. "Changes are happening in Põlva and we always hope more jobs will come here rather than leave. That is our major goal and our strong wish."

Põlva will not be the only place where Selver plans to close a store. The company also intends to do the same in Viljandi where it currently operates two Selver stores. The plan is to keep one of them open. The main reason behind the closure is largely the same as in Põlva: the store would require modernization, but the investment does not appear economically reasonable.

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