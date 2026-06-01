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Estonia's oldest children's clothing store closes downtown Tallinn location

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Former location of downtown Laste Maailm store.
Former location of downtown Laste Maailm store. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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The oldest children's clothing store in Estonia, Laste Maailm, which had been operating on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee since the 1940s, has closed its doors there. However, the company's other stores and its online shop will continue to operate.

Until recently, Laste Maailm had three stores and an outlet shop in Tallinn, but its central location on Pärnu maantee permanently closed on May 30.

Board member Ingrid Tõniste told ERR that the closure had long been planned, as tourist numbers have dropped significantly since the COVID period and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The Pärnu maantee store had relied heavily on tourist customers.

"Shopping activity is increasingly concentrated in shopping centers that offer additional value — families with children come for the cinema and cafés," Tõniste explained. She added that the flagship store had already been relocated to Ülemiste Center, where it opened last August. "Our plan was to operate two stores rather than three in the current situation. Since we own the premises, we looked for a suitable tenant."

According to Tõniste, the competitive environment has become more challenging. Consumers are price-sensitive and there are many online stores, but Laste Maailm represents established brands for which it is the exclusive distributor in Estonia. In her view, many customers still prefer to see items in person, try them on, and feel the materials rather than buy based on pictures.

"At the moment, we do not plan to expand the range of brands, but rather to focus on the selection we are strong in," Tõniste said.

The Pärnu maantee store has a long history: it began operating in the 1940s, and initially there were three shops at that location — a shoe store in the courtyard and a toy store next door, in addition to the clothing store that has now closed.

The parent company of OÜ Laste Maailm, OÜ Breting, has operated the store at that location for 23 years.

In 2025, Laste Maailm's turnover was €530,377, increasing by nearly €54,000 over the year. After posting a loss of €752 in 2024, the company finished the previous financial year with a profit of €960.

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