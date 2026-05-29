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Stricter rules on gaming platforms may not stop offenders

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Roblox signup screen.
Roblox signup screen. Source: Screenshot
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Roblox will restrict adult-child interactions globally this June, but experts warn online offenders will still find ways to target children on gaming platforms.

The company is introducing age-based user accounts that divide players into groups, stripping younger children of the ability to communicate via chat windows to reduce their exposure to unfamiliar adults.

University of Tartu media literacy expert Inger Klesment told ERR that gaming and social media platforms have long struggled to restrict who can communicate with children, often prioritizing profit over safety. According to Klesment, introducing restrictions can sometimes be a marketing tactic — an attempt to create the illusion of a safe environment.

Maarja Punak Autor/allikas: Piret Kooli/ERR

Police Captain Maarja Punak said adults use various platforms to contact children, noting that gaming environments are highly effective because children often assume fellow players are their own age. Punak stated that an offender's goal is not always an in-person meeting; some aim to persuade children to share explicit images, which can lead to blackmail and threats for more photos or money.

Punak described a case where an adult sent a child a personal photo and phone number to arrange a meeting. The child informed a parent, who contacted the police, only to find the number belonged to a convicted pedophile.

Some offenders create fake accounts to pretend to be peers or try to move conversations from gaming platforms to services like WhatsApp or Telegram, which Punak noted is a major warning sign. Punak emphasized that parents play a crucial role, and children must know they can report online concerns to them, adding that any suspicious communication should be reported to the police immediately.

Klesment added that parents should explore new games themselves first to check if they offer a positive experience and to see who their child can communicate with. Klesment also recommends that children play games on larger screens, making it easier for parents to monitor them.

Klesment warned that even on child-targeted platforms like YouTube Kids, seemingly safe videos featuring familiar characters can turn disturbing within minutes, exposing children to violence or profanity if parents are not watching.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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