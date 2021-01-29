Estonia, Lithuania discuss regional cooperation and coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking to Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonyte. Source: Stenbock House.
The prime ministers of Estonia and Lithuania discussed regional cooperation, Rail Baltic and the fight against coronavirus during a video call on Thursday evening.

The call was the first between Estonia's new Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuania's new Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte. 

The pair discussed the coronavirus situation in both countries and how to prevent the infection rate from rising and speed up vaccination. In December, Lithuania had Europe's highest rate of COVID-19 and still has a high death rate.

"Resolving this crisis is a priority for both of us. I am pleased that COVID-19 is on the right track in Lithuania in terms of controlling its spread. We are both concerned about the pace of vaccine deliveries because the only known way to win a pandemic is through rapid and widespread vaccination, "said Kallas.

Baltic co-operation was also discussed with Kallas saying the project must move forward quickly. "We can do a lot here in the European Union by standing up for our interests together," she said.

A statement published by Šimonyte's office said she also raised the issue of the Astravyets power plant in Belarus and how Belarusian civil society can be supported.

Since taking office on Tuesday, Kallas has spoken with the prime ministers of Finland, Latvia and Lithuania and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Recently, newspaper Postimees interviewed Šimonyte and a translated version of the interview can be read on their website.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

