Day brings 468 coronavirus positives

Estonia analyzed a total of 3,696 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours of which 468 or 12.7 percent proved positive.

Data from the population register suggests most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 209 of which 154 in Tallinn.

Tartu County got 59, Ida-Viru County 77, Saare County 26, Pärnu County 24 and Järva, Rapla, Valga counties nine cases each. Lääne-Viru and Võru counties got seven, Põlva County six, Viljandi and Lääne counties five and Hiiu County a single case. Five people diagnosed did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days is 536.8, with initial positives making up 10.9 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 30 new COVID-19 treatment cases, with a total of 408 people being treated in hospitals.

Estonia has vaccinated a total of 38,055 people, while 10,155 people have received two doses.

