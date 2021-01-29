Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Waste water. Source: Romy Veccia / Pixabay
News

Results of a wastewater monitoring study conducted by the University of Tartu show that the spread of the coronavirus remains extensive in Estonia and the number of samples containing a large amount of the virus has grown.

Tanel Tenson, professor in the technology of antimicrobial compounds at the University of Tartu and head of the study, said that the growth has occurred at the expense of samples containing medium-level amounts of the virus.

"The general impression on the map has become redder compared with last week. It is shown in the wastewater index describing the average situation in Estonia, which had been exhibiting a downward trend for the past couple of weeks yet has now turned to growth, indicating that the number of infections has likely grown in several regions in Estonia," Tenson said.

High levels of the coronavirus have been found in samples taken in nearly all regions in Estonia, which is why the government's decision to harmonize restrictions in the state is fully warranted, Tenson said.

"The only thing curbing the spread of the virus is reducing the number of close contacts. It is equally important to do so in all regions of Estonia," he said.

The wastewater monitoring study enables early detection of the virus before clinical cases emerge. The study helps discover hidden outbreaks and monitor changes in outbreak dynamics.

Sewage samples are taken weekly in all county centers and towns with a population over 10,000 people. The collection of samples is carried out in cooperation between the University of Tartu, Estonian Environmental Research Center and water companies operating cities' sewage treatment plants. Analyses of samples are carried out at the laboratories of the University of Tartu Institute of Technology.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.01

Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus

29.01

YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia

29.01

Ministry gives go-ahead for production, sale of insects as food

29.01

Gambling industry leader calls for COVID-19 restrictions easing

29.01

Otepää winter rally back after five-year absence

29.01

Ratas: New government was handed state finances in best possible condition

29.01

Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

29.01

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

29.01

Kertu Laak helps Chieri to two comeback wins

29.01

Sponsor withdraws all sport support in response to ERR doping allegations

29.01

Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

29.01

No influenza cases recorded in Estonia this week

29.01

Tallinna Vesi Q4 2020 profits halved on year

29.01

Coronavirus rate map: Lithuania falls below Latvia, Portugal still highest

29.01

Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 contraband cigarettes

29.01

Talihärm finishes 25th in European Championship event in Poland

29.01

Monument for Päts delayed, lack of granite rock big enough a reason

29.01

Banks hold large-scale cyber attack exercise

29.01

Estonia, Lithuania discuss regional cooperation and coronavirus

29.01

Estonian national football team to meet Sweden in March

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: