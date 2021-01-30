405 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two deaths relating to the virus have been reported.

Estonia's current coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 531.5 for the past 14 days, while the proportion primary coronavirus tests which have returned positive during that time is 10.8 percent.

Nearly half of the new cases, 197, were found in Harju County, of which 159 were found in Tallinn. Forty-eight new cases were added in Tartu County, 34 in Ida-Viru County, 31 in Pärnu County, 21 in Järva County, 14 in Viljandi County and 11 in Rapla County.

Valga County saw eight new cases, Võru, Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties seven each, Saaremaa picked up six, Põlva County four and Hiiumaa saw one new case.

Lääne County (not to be confused with Lääne-Viru County) was the only one of Estonia's 15 counties not to post any new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, nine positive test results were in individuals who did not have a place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its data.

Two new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 89 year-old woman and a 68 year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 411 people in Estonia in total to date.

Hospitalizations, recovery rates, testing

Forty-three new COVID-19 case files were opened up in hospitals over the same period, while 404 people are hospitalized due to the virus, the board says.

Forty-two of those patients require intensive care, with 23 patients on a ventilator, the board says.

As of today, January 30, hospitals have closed a total of 2,456 cases relating to COVID-19 which involved 2,412 people (some individuals have more than one COVID-19 case file associated with them - ed.).

As of January 30, a total of 33,056 people have recovered from COVID-19. The cases of 23,213 people have been closed (70.2 percent of the total) and, in the case of 9,843 people (29.8 percent), more than twenty-eight days have passed since they tested positive and the individuals concerned are not being treated in hospital, meaning that they are awaiting confirmation of their recovery.

4,558 primary coronavirus tests were carried out in the past 24 hours in Estonia, with 405 returning positive, giving a positive rate of 8.9 percent.

Since developing the capability of testing for coronavirus in spring 2020, a total of 770,852 tests have been analyzed in Estonia in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The number of positive initial test results amounts to 43,747 individuals, or 5.7 percent of the total. Detailed statistical data from the coronavirus tests is available here.

Vaccinations

37,230 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to 27,633 people with 9,597 of these receiving two doses, i.e. have completed the course and are now fully immunized.

Statistical data about vaccinations is available from the Health Board's coronavirus database (see above).

The Health Board says it received a new shipment from Pfizer/BioNTech on Monday, which consisted of 11,700 vaccine doses. Vaccination continues in care homes this week, while vaccination of the staff of dental care practices and specialized medical care providers is also about to begin. The vaccines are highly tolerable, the board says, with only 0.6 percent of those individuals who have been vaccinated having exhibited some passing side-effects.

The aim of vaccinating against COVID-19 is to protect risk groups who are likelier to be infected or who are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms in the event of being infected, as well as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of deaths that are caused by the disease, while also alleviating the load on the healthcare system and the economy, and to enable society to function normally.

The first recipients of the vaccination are healthcare professionals and employees of healthcare institutions, the employees and residents of care homes, and individuals who are over seventy years old and who suffer from certain health conditions which may increase the severity of COVID-19 symptoms that could be experienced in the event of their falling ill. As soon as Estonia receives a sufficient number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination will also become available to other target groups, as well as to the general population.

More detailed information is also available from the koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!