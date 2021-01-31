Estonia needs to decide priority vaccination ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
First COVID-19 vaccinations in Tallinn (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia could vaccinate people in charge of overcoming the crisis and top politicians next to front line medical staff. Professor of virology, member of the government's COVID-19 scientific council Irja Lutsar said on "Ringvaade" on Friday that while the council has not discussed vaccinating people occupying strategic positions in the country, she believes that key politicians should be inoculated.

Lutsar said, in terms of why she believes people in strategic positions, including key minister should be vaccinated, that not everything can be done remotely and the government cannot operate exclusively via Zoom.

Head of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said that countries have gone down one of three paths in Europe. Some first made the vaccine available to top executives, some to nursing homes and some to medical professionals. Estonia decided in favor of the latter as only they can ensure the continued operation of the healthcare system.

"It was the only sensible choice, to start with medical staff who must see to the severest cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis," Lanno said.

Next came the vaccination of nursing home residents and staff. Unlike Latvia, Estonia has managed to keep its healthcare system from collapsing. Lanno added that the entire government or everyone in charge of vital tasks falling ill at the same time would raise the question of what next.

"We should definitely be able to answer the question of whether we could immediately replace these people. If not, then I believe they should be vaccinated," the Health Board director said.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said that over 40 percent of nursing homes have been vaccinated by today.

Nursing home residents should have received the first dose by the end of the first week of February, with those over 70 and with certain chronic conditions prioritized. Vaccination of people in charge of vital services and front-line staff will follow.

The latter include support services providers and people in charge of solving the crisis, Kiik said.

"Once we get to vital services providers and front-line workers, the question of those occupying key strategic positions is raised. We have not prioritized the government or constitutional institutions," the minister added.

Kiik said that the new government needs to decide this matter as vaccine deliveries are being ramped up. Vaccination could be realistic in February or March.

Heads of Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee not in favor of preferential vaccination

The Riigikogu currently has a single member diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 30 close contacts. The early January outbreak covered 13 patients, some from the Riigikogu and some from the Government Office, with a total of 53 close contacts. Candidate for committee chair Siret Kotka and deputy chair Helmen Kütt find that MPs should not be vaccinated ahead of the curve.

Kotka said that the work of the Riigikogu has been organized to make use of digital tools and that holding sessions both on the floor and in committees remotely is a possibility.

Kütt said that priority vaccination of MPs would clash with people's sense of justice. "The Riigikogu is not a privileged group. Rather, we should prioritize the vaccination of teachers, caregivers and perhaps even cashiers," she remarked.

"As concerns the president and members of the government, [their vaccination] should have been included in the plan from the first," Kütt added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

People less concerned about the COVID-19 situation

12:42

Hulks found near Tallinn lived on as construction material

11:06

Day brings 468 coronavirus positives

11:03

Construction of Tartu hazardous waste plant postponed

09:28

Estonia needs to decide priority vaccination

08:23

Kallas: Attacks against Lutsar shameful and low

30.01

Olympics chief: Annus sponsorship withdrawal protest will cost sports dear

30.01

Russian court sentences dual Russian-Estonian citizen to jail for treason

30.01

Minister: Nothing to €1 million claim against Center, court agrees

30.01

'Pealtnägija' presenter: No substance to businessman malice charge Updated

30.01

Kallas: Estonia and Sweden must progress on ferry disaster investigation

30.01

Health Board: 405 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

30.01

Foreign minister: Working with Finland to resolve work travel issue

30.01

Government approves new nationwide coronavirus restrictions

30.01

Aggregated ratings: Reform widens gap on Center, EKRE surpasses Eesti 200

30.01

Police issue traffic warning following heavy overnight snowfall

29.01

Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus

29.01

YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia

29.01

Ministry gives go-ahead for production, sale of insects as food

29.01

Gambling industry leader calls for COVID-19 restrictions easing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: