Health Board: 367 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

367 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Three deaths were also recorded since Sunday morning.

Three new deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 90-year old woman, a 74-year old man and a 73-year old woman.

According to data from the population registry, there were 138 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 106 of which were in Tallinn. 55 cases were found in Ida-Viru County and 41 were cases were diagnosed in Tartu County. Pärnu and Jõgeva counties saw 29 and 22 cases added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

16 cases were found in Võru County and 12 positive tests each were given in Lääne-Viru, Rapla and Viljandi counties. Six people in Jõgeva County tested positive for COVID-19, five cases went to Saare County. Four cases were discovered in Põlva County, three went to Lääne County and two each were diagnosed in Hiiu and Valga counties.

There was no information in the population registry for eight of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 544.63, the Health Board says.

38,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Estonia with 10,408 people having already received their second dose, leaving 28,186 still awaiting their second injection.

The Health Board is monitoring more than 31,900 people.

418 people receiving treatment in hospital, 38 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 418 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 38 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,121 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 367 returning positive and 2,754 negative – a positive rate of 11.8 percent. There have been 777,645 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 44,575 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

33,948 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 10,069 (29.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 23,879 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

