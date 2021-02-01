Unions want priority vaccination for teachers

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) wants priority vaccination for teachers and professors so contact learning can continue across the country.

Head of the board Reemo Voltri wrote in an appeal to the government that for good education to continue being provided across Estonia, contact learning must take place as much as possible.

"Teachers are in contact with hundreds of students each week. Thus, it is very important for teachers to be vaccinated as soon as possible."

He explained when there is a COVID-positive student in a class, then the whole class needs to move to distance learning and the teachers as well.

"When the teachers get priority vaccination, it allows us to continue in full both in providing nursery services and decreases the possibility of having to direct classes and whole schools to distance learning."

Based on the aforementioned reasons, the EHL is asking for teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination after health care professionals and care home residents.

