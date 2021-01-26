Coronavirus round-up: January 18-24

Last week 3,637 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia compared to 3,543 cases the week before. There were 50 deaths which is a new record.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

Overview

Coronavirus took a backseat last week as coalition negotiations dominated the headlines.

Experts have said they are worried about the increased death rate, which set a new record last week, and said the infection rate has stabilized rather than fallen. Cases have also increased in Pärnu, Võru, Jõgeva and Järva counties.

Restrictions on cafes, restaurants and gyms were relaxed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties on Monday (January 18) while distance learning restrictions were extended until January 25.

A sewage survey carried out by the University of Tartu shows the infection rate is the same across the country as it was at the start of January and has not fallen.

New restrictions are expected this week for all counties except Harju and Ida-Viru counties, which already have additional restrictions in place. The previous government said they should be implemented by the new government.

Restrictions were set to be lifted in Harju and Ida-Viru counties on February 1, but it is not yet known if this will happen.

Finland will introduce additional travel restrictions. The Isamaa Riigikogu faction suffered a coronavirus outbreak which meant the Riigikogu shifted to remote working.

New cases by week: There were 3,637 cases last week, almost 100 more than the week before, showing the overall number of cases has stabilized.

The 14-day infection rate is now 540.04 per 100,000 compared to 589.02 the week before, and 601.44 a week earlier.

New cases by day: The highest number of cases diagnosed was 668 last week and the lowest 259 - no records were broken for new cases. The previous week the highest number was 852. Experts are emphasizing the number of cases has plateaued rather than fallen, as the total number is still high.

When it comes to deaths, a new record was set. There were 50 in total last week, the highest number so far. Experts have said they are concerned by the growing death rate.

New cases by county: There were new cases reported in every county last week, you can see exactly how many and where on the map below. Most cases were in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu and Hiiu County had the fewest.

The number of cases have stabilized in Harju and Ida-Viru counties while they have risen in Pärnu, Tartu and Võru counties, with all three counties setting new records.

Saare County saw a fall in cases from 30 to 25.

The Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks in each country so we cannot say why there are more or fewer cases in each county.

Hospital releases: There were 231 people released from hospital last week, 14 more than the week before. Patients released from hospital and the number being treated has plateaued in recent weeks and on Monday 417 people were receiving treatment compared to 424 a week earlier.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 3,637 positive tests recorded last week and 29,024 negative which gives total of 32,661. The average positive share each day was 10.97 percent, similar to the week before which was 11.17 percent.

The total number of tests carried out is still smaller than before Christmas, but was higher than the week before.

Deaths

Deaths by week: There were 50 deaths last week, a record high, and four more than the week before.

Coronavirus highlights January 18-24:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

