Wastewater analysis shows COVID-19 level stable since start of year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Test samples. In Estonia, 17 people have been hospitalized with CODIV-19.
Test samples. In Estonia, 17 people have been hospitalized with CODIV-19. Source: ERR
News

Results from this week's sewage monitoring study show the spread of coronavirus is widespread across Estonia and compared to recent weeks the level has remained stable.

Tanel Tenson, professor in the technology of antimicrobial compounds at the University of Tartu's Faculty of Science and Technology, who is leading the study, said samples from across Estonia show the average volume of the virus is a little higher than in previous weeks. However, there are now fewer areas where the virus is found in either very high or very low volumes.

"The results show that there are many people at risk of infection all over Estonia, so close contacts should be avoided and all other precautions should be taken to reduce the risk of infection," Tenson said.

Sewage analysis results in Estonia. Source: University of Tartu.

Sewage analysis can help with discovering traces of the virus before infection can be found in patients and it also gives regional information.

Sewage data is collected in all municipality centers, along with selected locations in cities, like Tallinn Airport, Port of Tallinn and on border crossing points. The University of Tartu will work with the Estonian Environmental Research Centre and companies that manage wastewater treatment facilities in cities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

watch live

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Wastewater analysis shows COVID-19 level stable since start of year

16:58

EDF personnel get ice hole escape drills practice in

16:31

Study: Most ticks carry disease, Tartu County most dangerous

15:37

WRC Monte Carlo: Tänak comes in third after seven stages Updated

15:33

Coronavirus map: Estonia's rate stabilizes, Portugal highest in Europe

15:07

Ida-Viru County in need of boost, ICT sector in transition process

14:40

Kadri-Ann Lass and Uni Gyor notch first EuroCup win of the season

14:21

Coronavirus and mild winter decreased number of traffic accidents

13:55

Number of suicides in Estonia has dropped threefold in 25 years

13:30

Income tax returns can be submitted from February 15

13:05

Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive

12:37

Estonia's cut of EU recovery fund decreased by €130 million

12:23

Coalition portfolios will be announced on Friday

12:10

Employers can make vaccination mandatory for employees

11:52

Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit

11:36

Ratas expresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns to European Council

11:22

Defense ministry in fear of defense costs decreasing due to COVID-19 Updated

11:02

Finnish dailies: Border may close to all bar key foreign workers next week

10:50

Health Board: 490 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

09:58

Eurosceptic EKRE Pärnu councilor no-confidence motion fails by one vote

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: