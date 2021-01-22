Wastewater analysis shows COVID-19 level stable since start of year

Results from this week's sewage monitoring study show the spread of coronavirus is widespread across Estonia and compared to recent weeks the level has remained stable.

Tanel Tenson, professor in the technology of antimicrobial compounds at the University of Tartu's Faculty of Science and Technology, who is leading the study, said samples from across Estonia show the average volume of the virus is a little higher than in previous weeks. However, there are now fewer areas where the virus is found in either very high or very low volumes.

"The results show that there are many people at risk of infection all over Estonia, so close contacts should be avoided and all other precautions should be taken to reduce the risk of infection," Tenson said.

Sewage analysis results in Estonia. Source: University of Tartu.

Sewage analysis can help with discovering traces of the virus before infection can be found in patients and it also gives regional information.

Sewage data is collected in all municipality centers, along with selected locations in cities, like Tallinn Airport, Port of Tallinn and on border crossing points. The University of Tartu will work with the Estonian Environmental Research Centre and companies that manage wastewater treatment facilities in cities.

--

