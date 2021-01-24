Extensive coronavirus outbreak in Valga County nursing home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Paju nursing home.
Paju nursing home. Source: ERR
News

Over 120 residents and staff of the Paju nursing home in Valga County have been infected with the coronavirus. Despite the extent of the outbreak, some patients are on the way to recovery and the care center is managing under its own steam.

The major outbreak in the Paju nursing home complex has been growing over the past ten days, with fewer than ten people testing negative out of around 100 residents.

The virus has penetrated all buildings of the general and special care services home. Ambulance crews decided to take three people to hospital on Friday.

"I have tested positive myself now. I have been on site, working for 12 straight days, so it was probably inevitable. I knew I would catch it if I stayed. No, I will not go home and will keep working for as long as I can. I will get the chance to go home if I hold on for another few days as people will be returning from sick leave. The Health Board knows I am here and that everyone around me is infected," said Monika Rogenbaum, head of NGO Paju Pansionaadid.

The hospital has had to manage under its own steam. While Valga Hospital offered to send medical students to help out with patients, they needed to be turned away.

"It was likely a misunderstanding between different parties. Because the entire home is infected, we cannot create so-called clean and dirty zones. We were told from the Health Board that these girls should not be here because no clean zone has been created," said chairman of the board Kalju Sinisalu.

Employees of the nursing home remain optimistic despite the complicated situation and believe everyone will recover. Some residents could be seen walking outside on Saturday.

"We have nowhere to move people. We did at first, on the first day. We hoped we could contain the situation and had a "clean" building. But mass infection means so-called clean and dirty zones cannot be maintained. People who have not tested positive are isolating in their rooms in buildings where we have individual rooms," Rogenbaum explained.

It is possible the virus was brought to the Paju home by employees, while the exact source of the infection is unknown. The number of infected is growing in the city of Valga, with education, culture and sports facilities' work disrupted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:51

Extensive coronavirus outbreak in Valga County nursing home

08:25

Russian diplomat turns meeting to support Belarus into an attack on Estonia

23.01

EDF commander: 6 percent of GDP on defense would fend off Russia attack

23.01

Reform MEP: Finland border restrictions counter to EU principles

23.01

Reinsalu: Glad to have US back in the climate change fold

23.01

Slow progress on healthcare workers' coronavirus vaccination program

23.01

Tänak out of WRC Monte Carlo Rally Updated

23.01

Isamaa MP attends council meet after identified coronavirus close contact

23.01

Gallery: Demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny takes place in Tallinn

23.01

Tallink CEO: Finnish government travel bar decision 'incomprehensible'

23.01

AK: Universities mainly using remote learning when spring semester starts

23.01

Health Board: 487 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

23.01

Outgoing foreign minister hits out at Finland COVID-19 travel restrictions

22.01

Prosecutor's office denies liability in leaked Danske Bank case information

22.01

New government to decide fuel excise duty future in spring

22.01

Estonia to support Croatia with earthquake recovery efforts

22.01

Milk prices at four-year low, heralding arrival of Lidl

22.01

Wastewater analysis shows COVID-19 level stable since start of year

22.01

EDF personnel get ice hole escape drills practice

22.01

Study: Most ticks carry disease, Tartu County most dangerous

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: