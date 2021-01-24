Day brings 532 cases of COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus vaccination in progress.
Coronavirus vaccination in progress. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Data from the Health Board suggests 4,568 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were carried out in the last 24 hours of which 532 or 11,6 percent came back positive.

Population register data shows that most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 196 of which 154 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 113 new cases, Tartu County 66, Pärnu County 45, Valga County 19, Jõgeva County 18 and Võru County 15 diagnoses. Lääne-Viru County saw 12, Rapla County and Saare County 11, Viljandi County seven, Põlva County six and Lääne County three new cases. No new cases were diagnosed in Järva and Hiiu counties. Ten people who tested positive lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days stands at 542.37, with initial positives making up 11.2 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 38 new treatment cases for COVID-19, with 404 patients now in need of hospital treatment.

A total of 25,964 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

More coronavirus statistics available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Tänak out of WRC Monte Carlo Rally, Ogier wins Updated

14:19

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption

13:45

Eesti Energia to contest Risti wind farm cessation decision

13:43

Helme: It is a government of pawns

12:56

Gallery: Center presents new ministers

12:38

Center Party to cut half a million from budget

12:15

State would task local governments with designating kindergarten places

11:38

Andre Hanimägi to become new secretary general of Center Party

11:17

Reform, Center announce incoming ministers Updated

11:15

Day brings 532 cases of COVID-19

08:51

Extensive coronavirus outbreak in Valga County nursing home

08:25

Russian diplomat turns meeting to support Belarus into an attack on Estonia

23.01

EDF commander: 6 percent of GDP on defense would fend off Russia attack

23.01

Reform MEP: Finland border restrictions counter to EU principles

23.01

Reinsalu: Glad to have US back in the climate change fold

23.01

Slow progress on healthcare workers' coronavirus vaccination program

23.01

Isamaa MP attends council meet after identified coronavirus close contact

23.01

Gallery: Demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny takes place in Tallinn

23.01

Tallink CEO: Finnish government travel bar decision 'incomprehensible'

23.01

AK: Universities mainly using remote learning when spring semester starts

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: