Day brings 532 cases of COVID-19

Data from the Health Board suggests 4,568 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were carried out in the last 24 hours of which 532 or 11,6 percent came back positive.

Population register data shows that most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 196 of which 154 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 113 new cases, Tartu County 66, Pärnu County 45, Valga County 19, Jõgeva County 18 and Võru County 15 diagnoses. Lääne-Viru County saw 12, Rapla County and Saare County 11, Viljandi County seven, Põlva County six and Lääne County three new cases. No new cases were diagnosed in Järva and Hiiu counties. Ten people who tested positive lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days stands at 542.37, with initial positives making up 11.2 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 38 new treatment cases for COVID-19, with 404 patients now in need of hospital treatment.

A total of 25,964 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

More coronavirus statistics available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!