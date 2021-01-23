Health Board: 487 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

487 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Ten people who had COVID-19 have died during that time.

Estonia's latest 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people now stands at 534.4.

274, or over half the new cases, were found in Harju County, the most affected region of Estonia, and also the most populous, with 229 of these coming in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County, the second-most affected region in the pandemic at present, saw 84 new COVID-19 cases, the board says, while Tartu County posted 39 cases.

Of the rest of Estonia, 22 cases were recorded in Pärnu County, 15 in Võru County, 12 in Rapla County, and eight each in Lääne-Viru and Jõgeva counties.

Viljandi County saw five new cases, Järva and Lääne counties four each, Põlva County two, and Valga County, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa each posted one new case, meaning all 15 of Estonia's counties recorded new instances of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Seven of the new coronavirus cases came with individuals who had no official place of residence appended to their names.

4,698 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, with 487 returning positive, giving a positive rate of around 10 percent.

The overall positive rate returned on tests since the pandemic began is slightly higher, at 11.2 percent, the board says.

391 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus, the board says, a rise of 14 on the previous day. Twenty-nine people are on ventilators, down two on the previous day, while 45 people in total are in intensive care (down one on the day before).

Forty-four new coronavirus cases were opened in hospitals in the past day.

As of Saturday morning, 25,704 individuals in Estonia have received the coronavirus vaccine, after 1,508 people were inoculated in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,400 of the total to have received the vaccine have had their second jab, so far.

More details to follow.

