Health Board: 357 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

357 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Nine deaths were also recorded since Monday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 201 positive cases diagnosed in Harju County with 162 of them in Tallinn. Another 46 cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County and 31 cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County. Tartu County saw 26 new cases since Monday morning.

12 cases were found in Lääne-Viru County, nine were found in Jõgeva County and eight in Rapla County. Five new cases were opened in Võru County, four in Lääne County, two cases each were found in Põlva, Järva, Hiiu and Viljandi counties and one COVID-19 case was discovered in Saare County.

Six cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 541.62, the Health Board says.

There were nine deaths since Monday morning. A total of 392 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

In total, 27,180 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 3,078 of them having already received their second dose.

409 people receiving treatment in hospital, 41 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 409 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 41 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,840 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 357 returning positive and 4,483 negative – a positive rate of 7.4 percent. There have been 748,952 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 41,330 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

31,039 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 8,981 (28.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 22,058 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

