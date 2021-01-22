Coronavirus map: Estonia's rate stabilizes, Portugal highest in Europe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Over the last week, the infection rates in the Latvia and Estonia countries have stabilized while Lithuania's has fallen. Portugal's rate has risen to become the highest in Europe, data shows.

Two weeks ago Portugal's 14-day infection rate per 100,000 people was 675 - but as of Friday, the rate is 1,359 which is related to the COVID-19 mutation from the United Kingdom. The Portuguese health minister has said that nearly 20 percent of new infections are caused by a highly contagious British mutation in the virus.

The country with the second-highest rate is Andorra (1,339), followed by the Czech Republic (1,145), Ireland (1,098.8) and the U.K (965.9).

The countries with the lowest rates are Iceland (39.9), Finland (69.4), Greece (73.9), Bulgaria (95.1) and Norway (119.3).

In the Baltic Sea region, Lithuania's infection rate has fallen from 875.6 to 707.9 per 100,000 people. Sweden's rate has also dropped from 806 to 601.

Estonia's has stabilized at 562.2 compared to 575.1 last week and Latvia's was 645 on Friday compared to 640.4 a week ago.

Russia's infection rate is 218.5, Germany's is 265.4, Denmark's is 266.4 and Poland's is 266.5.

Norway (119,3) and Finland (69.4) have some of the lowest infection rates in Europe.

Looking at mortality, the United Kingdom has the highest rate in Europe at 23.8 coronary deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lithuania's has fallen from the highest two weeks ago - 32.7 - to 17.6. Estonia's is 6.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The lowest mortality rates in Europe are in Finland (1.0) and Iceland (0). 

The data discussed in this article was taken from the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare and were published by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

