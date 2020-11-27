Coronavirus map: Baltic, Nordic countries see infection rates rise

news

14 day infection rates across Europe on November 27.
14 day infection rates across Europe on November 27.
The rates of coronavirus in the Baltic and Nordic countries have risen this week, according to European-wide comparison data published by Helsingin Sanomat newspaper. However, Estonia's coronavirus mortality is one of the lowest in Europe.

Lithuania has been having a difficult time and the 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen to 880 compared to 786 a week earlier. Only seven countries in Europe a higher positive case rate. The mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.5 which is one of the highest in the region.

Sweden's infection rate rose to 644 compared to 587 a week earlier. The number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants is 5.0.

The infection rate in Latvia is 307, rising from 244 the week before. This indicator is approximately equal to Estonia's. However, Latvia has a higher coronavirus mortality per 100,000 inhabitants at 4.3 compared to Estonia's 1.7. 

Finland has the lowest level of coronavirus at 88.8 per 100,000, but it has risen significantly from 60.7 the week before, especially in the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions. The mortality rate is low at 0.4 per 100,000. Only Iceland, at 0.3, is lower.

Of the Nordic countries, Norway is the only country where the rate of coronavirus infection has fallen and is now 139 compared to 152 a week earlier.

Iceland has the second-lowest infection rate in Europe at 48, a fall from 63 a week ago. Only the Vatican is lower.

The highest infection rates in Europe last week were in Montenegro (1,243), Luxembourg (1,223), Andorra (1,192), Slovenia (972) and Croatia (967).

In other large European countries, infection rates have fallen. It is now 733 in Italy (800 last week), 440 in France (748), 419 in the United Kingdom (487), 385 in Spain (503) and 304 in Germany (311).

The countries with the highest coronavirus mortality are Slovenia (26.9), Liechtenstein (26.3), Bulgaria (22.4), Bosnia and Herzegovina (22.2) and Belgium (20.1).

--

Editor: Helen Wright

