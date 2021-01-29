Coronavirus rate map: Lithuania falls below Latvia, Portugal still highest ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Coronavirus infection rates across Europe on January 29. Source: ERR
Portugal, Andorra and Spain currently have the highest infection rates in Europe. Closer to home, all three Baltic states have infection rates over 500 per 100,000 inhabitants and Estonia's has stabilized.

The top three countries with the highest 14-day infection rates are Portugal (1643.4), Andorra (1183.1), Spain (1054.5) which all have rates over 1,000. The top five is rounded out by Montenegro (951) and the Czech Republic (916.4). Portugal also had the highest rate last Friday.

The lowest rates in the EU are Iceland (15.5), Greece (72.1), Finland (81.1), Norway (83.1) and Bulgaria (95.3) which had the lowest rates last Friday.

This week, Estonia's rate is 530.1 compared to 562.2 last week. Experts have said Estonia's rate has stabilized at a high level rather but is not yet falling.

Latvia's rate fell from 640 to 583.3 but Lithuania's has fallen further from 707.9 last week to 578.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The three Baltic states still have some of the highest rates in Europe, with Estonia's rate 13th highest, Lithuania's 12th and Latvia's 11th.

Sweden's rate is 453.3 compared to 600.7 last week and Denmark's is 208.1, dropping from 266.1. Finland and Norway are both under 100.

Russia has an infection rate of 201, Poland's is 217.5 and Germany's is 214.

Looking at mortality rates, Portugal's is highest at 31.6 per 100,000 inhabitants followed by the UK (25.3) and Slovakia (21.1). In all three countries, the COVID-19 mortality rate has increased over the past week.

Lithuania's rate is 14.6, Sweden's is 13.2, Latvia's is 12.1, Estonia's 7.2 and Finland's is 0.9.

The data discussed in this article was taken from the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare and was published by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

To see comparative data about vaccination rates in Europe, see ERR News' article which was published yesterday.

Editor: Helen Wright

