Lithuania's infection rate now lower than Estonia's

Narva Hospital in Ida-Viru County. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate is now lower than Estonia's, data shows. Lithuania's rate was, for several weeks, the highest in Europe before Christmas but has fallen in recent weeks.

At the end of last year, Lithuania's infection rate rose to 1,500 per 100,000 habitants, giving the Baltic county Europe's highest rate. In the new year, the infection rate started to decrease and last week it was below Latvia's.

As of February 3, the infection rate in Lithuania is now lower than Estonia's. On Wednesday, Lithuania's rate is 443 per 100,000 people, 536 in Estonia and Latvia's number is 568.

Today it was announced 760 new cases were recorded during the last day and 16 people died in Lithuania. In comparison, Estonia had 688 new cases and nine deaths.

However, the mortality rate is still the highest in Lithuania among the Baltic states. The mortality rate per 100,000 in Lithuania is 12.8, in Latvia 11.0 and 6.0 in Estonia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,867 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Lithuania and 433 in Estonia.

The highest coronavirus rates in Europe are currently in Portugal, Andorra and Spain.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

