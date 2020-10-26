Estonia has Europe's lowest 14-day coronavirus rate

Estonia has the lowest 14-day coronavirus rate in Europe, as of Monday morning, at 41.1 per 100,000 residents.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat published 14-day comparison figures Monday (link in Finnish), which put Estonia, together with Norway, Serbia, Kosovo and Finland itself, in the lowest bracket, with 41-60 cases per 100,000 (see map below).

Estonia is also one of just three countries in Europe, together with Moldova and Montenegro, where the rate has fallen in the past two weeks.

The highest rates are now to be found in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Andorra and the Vatican City State. The latter had a zero rate just a few weeks ago, but is now in the highest (1,316-1,818 per 100,000) bracket, Helsingin Sanomat reports.

Of Estonia's nearest neighbors, Finland has a reported rate of 51.4 per 100,000, Latvia 106.5, Sweden 120.2, the Russian Federation 145.2 and Lithuania 149.2

The interactive map below shows the rate for each country. Hover over the country in question for the rate in English.

--

