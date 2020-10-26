news

Latvian President: Don't listen to populists on coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu visits Latvia.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu visits Latvia. Source: Ilmars Znotinš/Chancery of the President of Latvia
News

Latvian President Egils Levits took the unusual step on Sunday, of releasing a public address urging the public to do the right thing to help put the brakes on an increasingly serious epidemiological situation in the country, the English-language arm of public broadcaster LSM reports.

In particular, President Levits appealed to rationality and called for the rejection of medically unsound populism, which he says threatens to accelerate the spread of the coronavirus and increase the number of cases and deaths, LSM says.

"Several European countries have already acknowledged that the spread of the pandemic has gone out of control; therefore, we presently have no room for chaotic actions or overconfidence," he said adding that actions must be rational.

However, without directly criticizing government actions thus far, Levits also made it clear he expects a plan for the future: "Based on expert advice, not only on what to do today, but also what safety measures will be expected if the pandemic develops in one direction or another.

"Second, I expect an accurate conversation with the public. We need to know not only what we can and cannot do, but also why specific measures are necessary and proportionate and why others that seem logical are not necessary," Levits urged, before signing off with another rallying cry.

Latvia had a COVID-19 rate in single figures per 100,000 just a few weeks ago, and far lower than Estonia's, prompting the country to close entry to visitors from its northern neighbor. However, the situation has changed since then, with the 14-day rate as of Friday standing at over 80 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with Estonia's 37.9.

The country has somewhat stricter regulations than Estonia, including the mandatory wearing of face-masks on public transport and other public locations.

Lithuania similarly has seen its rate soar, to nearly 100 per 100,000 at present. This weekend's second-stage general election run-off has been seen by many as something of a vote of no-confidence in outgoing prime minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the pandemic.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

Navy launches conscripts eight-week port security training course

15:29

Riigikogu speaker talks bilateral relations, EU with Hungarian counterpart

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Common ground hard to find regarding marriage referendum

14:31

Rait Maruste: EKRE's struggle for a communist-orthodox Eastern Europe

14:27

Reform leader: Green petition is playing EKRE's game

13:59

Latvian President: Don't listen to populists on coronavirus

13:33

Klavan and Cagliari grab second consecutive victory, defeat Crotone

13:06

Coronavirus round-up: October 19-25

12:38

Estonia has Europe's lowest 14-day coronavirus rate

12:12

Tanel Kangert comes in 32nd at Giro d'Italia

11:44

Lithuania to get new conservative-liberal coalition prime minister

11:42

Health Board: 17 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:18

Culture recommendations: October 26 - November 1

11:16

EKRE MP steps down from ERR board over social media post backlash

10:34

Minister: Intention is for new naming law to be conservative in nature

10:16

Men's clothing fashion has changed and less suits are bought

09:46

Hunt's first game with Bengals ends in a heartbreaking loss

09:17

State gradually gathering more personal data

08:31

Opposition plans to draw up Helme no-confidence motion this week

25.10

Defense Forces practices territorial defense command

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: