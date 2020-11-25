LSM: Latvian regions to introduce stricter coronavirus measures

Twelve Latvian regions will implement stronger coronavirus measures from Friday to stop the spread of the virus, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported on Tuesday .

The government decided to introduce the additional measures at an emergency meeting and they will apply to Daugavpils, Baldone, Kraslava, Salacgrīva, Akniste, Varaklani, Marupe, Malpils, Smiltene, Garkalne, Limbaži and Salaspils.

Starting on Friday, November 27 some pupils will move to distance learning, cultural venues will close, private parties will not be allowed - except for funerals - and public transport capacity must not exceed 50 percent.

Yesterday, 457 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total to 13,693, as well as 13 deaths. On November 23, the 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 261.7 in Latvia

Helsinki also introducing new restrictions

Helsinki plans to close sports facilities and libraries, ban public events and transfer schools to distance learning, leaving only social and health institutions open, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday.

Similar restrictions will apply to the suburbs of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.



"We are currently not doing enough to prevent infections, so stronger action is needed. The only way to keep the virus in control is to reduce the number of contacts we have with people, and by increasing social distancing," Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori was quoted by YLE as saying.

More details on the new restrictions, including information on how long they will be in place, will be announced on Thursday.

There has been an increase in hospital admissions, YLE wrote, and admissions have risen by 15 percent in the last couple of days.

