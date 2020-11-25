news

Archers in medals in world championship event in Switzerland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian archer Meeri-Marita Paas.
Estonian archer Meeri-Marita Paas. Source: ERR
News

Three Estonian archers were on the podium at last weekend's world championship round in Wohlen, Switzerland, ERR's sports portal reports.

In first place was Meeri-Marita Paas, 18, who won the women's compound bow competition by defeating local archer Anne-Marie Studer 146:141.

While Paas had overcome her compatriot Lisell Jäätma in the semi-finals, the latter received some compensation in winning the bronze play-off against another local competitor, Clementine de Giul, 145:143.

Robin Jäätma clinched silver in the men's equivalent of the same category, getting to the final against Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands, who took gold with a 149:147 win over the Estonian.

The new season of world championship events is being held both in situ, as with last weekend's event and, due to COVID-19 considerations, via modern tech, virtually, where archers will be competing on the same terms in their home countries, with a live-link following the progress.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

