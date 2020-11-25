Archers in medals in world championship event in Switzerland

Three Estonian archers were on the podium at last weekend's world championship round in Wohlen, Switzerland, ERR's sports portal reports.

In first place was Meeri-Marita Paas, 18, who won the women's compound bow competition by defeating local archer Anne-Marie Studer 146:141.

While Paas had overcome her compatriot Lisell Jäätma in the semi-finals, the latter received some compensation in winning the bronze play-off against another local competitor, Clementine de Giul, 145:143.

Robin Jäätma clinched silver in the men's equivalent of the same category, getting to the final against Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands, who took gold with a 149:147 win over the Estonian.

The new season of world championship events is being held both in situ, as with last weekend's event and, due to COVID-19 considerations, via modern tech, virtually, where archers will be competing on the same terms in their home countries, with a live-link following the progress.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!