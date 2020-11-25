Football team JK Tallinn Kalev relegated to second division

JK Tallinna Kalev has been relegated from the top-flight Premium liiga, to the second tier Esiliiga, with one game left in the season.

Kalev drew away at JK Narva Trans 1:1 on Tuesday evening, but this was not enough to secure survival, following a concurrent victory by FC Kuressaare, who won 1:0 on the road to Tallinna JK Legion.

The results leave Kalev on 19 points, while the remaining team to go down will be one of the other teams mentioned above, FC Kuressaare (23 points), JK Narva Trans (25) and Tallinna JK Legion (28).

Depending on how the teams get on next Saturday – Narva Trans play Legion and Kuressaare play Kalev, Trans could be pushed down to the playoffs and as such potentially relegated, something which has not happened to them before, ERR Sport reports.

One or two teams go down each season from the Premium liiga to the Esiliiga, the first from automatic relegation by finishing bottom of the league, which as noted will be JK Tallinna Kalev this year, and the second to bottom team plays off against the Esiliiga second place team, meaning the former can still stay up if they win over two legs.

Pärnu Vaprus are automatically up from the Esiliiga, with Maardu Linnameeskond the team to play-off against whoever ends up as second-from-bottom Premium liiga side.

Tallinna FC Flora won the coronavirus-hit 2020 Premium liiga season, whose games were off roughly corresponding to the government's mid-March to mid-May emergency situation. Flora got 74 points over Paide Linnameeskond's 61, and still have a game in hand.

