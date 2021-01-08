Video: 12 strikes nominated for best goal of Premium League season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Premium League: FCI Levadia - FC Flora
Premium League: FCI Levadia - FC Flora Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Starting Thursday, football portal Soccernet.ee opened fan voting for the Estonian Premium League's best goal of the season.

The choice of the season's best goal has 12 picks to choose from, many of them belters from outside the box but there is also a choice of more technical goals, including a bicycle kick effort from Nõmme Kalju player Kaspar Paur and a cheeky chip from Tallinna Kalev man Pavel Dõmov.

The nominees for best goal of 2020 are:

A – Henri Järvelaid (FC Flora) vs Narva Trans
B – Denis Vnukov (TJK Legion) vs Tartu Tammeka
C – Karl Mööl (Paide Linnameeskond) vs TJK Legion
D – Sander Laht (Kuressaare) vs TJK Legion
E – Geoffrey Chinedu (Narva Trans) vs FC Flora
F - Kaspar Paur (Nõmme Kalju) vs Tallinna Kalev
G - Nikolai Mašitšev (TJK Legion) vs Tartu Tammeka
H - Pavel Dõmov (Tallinna Kalev) vs Narva Trans
I - Edgar Tur (Paide Linnameeskond) vs Kuressaare
J - Sergei Mošnikov (Paide Linnameeskond) vs Viljandi Tulevik
K - German Šlein (TJK Legion) vs FC Flora
L - Martin Miller (FC Flora) vs TJK Legion

Voting is open on Soccernet.ee's sidebar until January 14. Henri Järvelaid's Giovanni van Bronckhorst-like belter is currently in the lead with Kuressaare's Sander Laht chasing him.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

